Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, November 6: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

MENAFN - Live Mint): Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major cities today, even with the Centre eliminating the additional excise duty applicable to petrol exports.

The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of November 9:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros.

Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre.

Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel.

Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre.

Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹111.68 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre.

Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in other metro cities today

Source: GoodReturns

Global Headlines: No Iran Breakthrough

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio played down the chances of a breakthrough in talks on ending the conflict with Iran, saying Tehran's demands to date are unacceptable and in some cases“outrageous and ridiculous.”

Rubio's comments to reporters contrasted with Donald Trump's tone after CNN quoted the president earlier Sunday as saying it's“highly unlikely” he'll order more strikes on Iran if negotiations make substantial progress.

“You have a number of countries that continue to engage them with different ideas, but I wouldn't say we're on the verge of a breakthrough,” Rubio said in Florida before leaving to meet Group of Seven counterparts in Paris, where the Iran war will be on the agenda.

Iran has previously said the US must end a naval blockade of its Persian Gulf ports and lift sanctions as preconditions for peace talks. Washington is pressing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and make concessions on its nuclear program.

While Trump would always prefer a diplomatic solution,“it hasn't been very productive because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable, but in some cases outrageous and ridiculous and really unrealistic,” Rubio said, without specifying which of Iran's demands he was referring to.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted incoming missiles targeting the kingdom's capital and other regions on Sunday, with falling debris damaging a building belonging to the state-owned oil giant Aramco in Riyadh's financial district.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates said it rescued 22 crew members after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Sea of Oman, as risks to commercial shipping in the region remain high. And in Israel, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot formally got the first chance to form a new government.