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US Considers Iran's Demands For Settlement To Be Unacceptable - Rubio


Date: 2026-11-08 09:30:48

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The US administration considers Iran's demands to the United States regarding a settlement unacceptable and, in some cases, outrageous and unrealistic.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the remarks while speaking to reporters.

According to him, the negotiations are yielding no significant results.

"Right now it hasn't been very productive, because the Iranian demands are simply not just unacceptable but, in some cases, outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic," he said.

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Trend News Agency

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