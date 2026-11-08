Fangzhou Receives Outstanding Brand Accolade At The 14Th Capital Power Annual Awards For AI Chronic Care Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the“Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI‐driven Internet healthcare solutions, received the Outstanding Brand Award at the 14th Capital Power Annual Brand Awards organized by Stock Star, recognizing its innovation in AI-powered chronic disease services and its growing leadership in China's digital healthcare sector. This recognition underscores the capital market's confidence in Fangzhou's technological leadership, and broader healthcare impact, while affirming its role as an industry benchmark in AI-driven, full-lifecycle health management.







Fangzhou Receives Outstanding Brand Accolade at the 14th Capital Power Annual Awards

At the core of Fangzhou's strategy is its AI+H2H (Hospital-to-Home) smart healthcare ecosystem, designed to extend professional healthcare services beyond individual consultations and into patients' daily lives. By integrating AI throughout chronic disease management, the Company is elevating healthcare delivery beyond traditional episodic care towards continuous, full-cycle patient support.

Powered by its proprietary“XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”), Fangzhou has developed AI applications serving both patients and physicians. Its AI Health Manager and AI Medication Assistant provide personalized health management support and medication guidance, helping improve accessibility and strengthen long-term patient engagement. Meanwhile, AI pre-consultation tools and the AI Academic Assistant reduce repetitive administrative workloads for physicians, allowing them to focus on core clinical responsibilities.

Fangzhou continues to focus on combining clinical expertise with a patient-centered approach. Its AI technologies help improve efficiency, reduce manual workloads and make quality healthcare more accessible. They also help address gaps in post-consultation care, providing patients with more consistent support throughout their health journeys.

By expanding AI applications in health monitoring, patient follow-up and health education, Fangzhou is strengthening its position as a“full-lifecycle personal health service partner.” These efforts are helping shift chronic disease management from passive care to ongoing patient engagement, while building greater trust in the Company's services.

The Outstanding Brand Award recognizes Fangzhou's innovation in AI-powered chronic disease services and contributions to the healthcare sector. Looking ahead, the Company will continue to invest in AI technology and enhance its service offerings. Fangzhou aims to deliver more accessible, efficient and patient-centered care while supporting the high-quality development of China's healthcare industry.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 59.8 million registered users and 282,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2026). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI‐enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

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Disclaimer: This press release contains forward‐looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

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