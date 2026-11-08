Former Mayor Shelly Oberoi Attacks BJP Over Delhi's Worsening Smog

Former Mayor Criticizes Government Over Rising Air Pollution

Former Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday criticised the BJP government over rising air pollution in the national capital, saying the Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached dangerous levels and demanding concrete measures to address the situation. In a post on X, Oberoi questioned how long Delhi residents would have to continue breathing polluted air and called for action instead of rhetoric.

“At Present, poison has seeped into Delhi's air. The AQI has reached dangerous levels, and with every breath, the threat to people's health grows. How much longer will Delhi's people be forced to breathe this toxic air? The BJP government must answer. We need concrete action on pollution, not just rhetoric," Oberoi wrote.

Impact on Vulnerable Groups

She expressed concern over the impact of toxic air on people's health, particularly children and the elderly. "Delhi needs clean air, not hollow claims! Think about what the children and the elderly must be going through!” she said.

Current Air Quality Status in Delhi

Air quality across the national capital continued to deteriorate, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the 'Severe' category in parts of Delhi in the early hours on Monday, according to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick layer of smog engulfed several parts of the city, significantly impairing visibility during the early morning hours, including around the Inderlok area.

According to the CPCB, the air quality station at ITO recorded an alarming AQI of 406 at around 4:20 am, categorising it as 'Severe'. Meanwhile, several other key areas in the capital continued to reel under the 'Very Poor' air quality bracket. Rajiv Chowk clocked an AQI of 381 at 1:30 am, while the area surrounding South Extension registered an AQI of 360 at 4:00 am.

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