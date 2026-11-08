Kyrgyzstan's Foreign-Invested Enterprises Increase 1.9-Fold Since 2021
Of these, 73.7% were fully owned by foreign investors. Enterprises with partners from CIS countries numbered 3,286, or 53.8% of the total, while the remaining 2,818 had partners from outside the CIS.
Joint ventures with Russian partners accounted for the largest share (35.4%), followed by China (20.3%), Kazakhstan (11.2%), and Türkiye (7.4%).
Furthermore, among fully foreign-owned enterprises, 2,447 (54.4%) belonged to investors from CIS countries and 2,053 (45.6%) to investors from outside the CIS.
By sector, wholesale and retail trade and the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles accounted for the largest share of foreign-invested enterprises (45.8%). Industry accounted for 12.7%, professional, scientific, and technical activities for 8.4%, construction for 5.4%, transportation and storage for 4.8%, and administrative and support services for 4.3%.
More than 87% of enterprises with foreign investment operated in Bishkek, which makes the capital the main location for foreign-invested businesses in the country.
Overall, the statistics show an increase in the number of enterprises with foreign participation, with the largest presence of foreign capital remaining in trade, industry and several professional services sectors.
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