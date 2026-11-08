'Uttarakhand Continues To Illuminate Nation's Cultural Consciousness': CM Yogi Extends Greetings On State Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to Uttarakhand's people on the state's Foundation Day, praising its natural beauty, rich folk culture, spiritual heritage, and glorious tradition of valour.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi described Uttarakhand as a state that continues to illuminate the nation's cultural consciousness through its unique heritage and spiritual significance.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all the people of Uttarakhand on the state's Foundation Day, as Uttarakhand continues to illuminate the nation's cultural consciousness with its unparalleled natural beauty, rich folk culture, spiritual heritage and glorious tradition of valour,” he posted.

Highlighting the state's development journey, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state was setting new benchmarks for progress every day.

“Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, and the leadership of the honourable Chief Minister, Shri @pushkardhami ji, this state is setting new benchmarks for progress every day,” he added.

CM Yogi also offered prayers for the state's continued prosperity and good governance, saying,“I pray to Baba Shri Kedarnath ji that 'Devbhoomi' may always advance along the path of prosperity and good governance.”

Meanwhile, the official X account of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uttarakhand, also extended its wishes to the people on the occasion. In a post (in Hindi), the party said,“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day.”

Uttarakhand Foundation Day is celebrated every year on November 9 to commemorate the formation of the state in 2000. Previously a part of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand became the 27th state of India following a long-standing demand for a separate state by its people. Dehradun was designated as its capital.

Located in the Himalayan region, Uttarakhand is widely known for its spectacular natural landscapes, religious significance and diverse cultural traditions. Often referred to as 'Devbhoomi' (Land of the Gods), the state is home to several prominent pilgrimage destinations, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.