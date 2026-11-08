Arab States, Organizations Condemn Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- Arab countries and organizations on Sunday condemned continued attacks by the Houthi militia in several areas in Saudi Arabia, most recently the targeting of Riyadh with two ballistic missiles.

Egypt expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued "heinous attacks" and attempts to target Saudi cities and the Kingdom's interests, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and security, an escalatory approach, and a direct threat to civilians.

Qatar strongly condemned the continued attacks, saying they constituted reprehensible aggressive conduct, showed unacceptable disregard for civilian lives, and represented a clear violation of international law.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the country's categorical rejection of attacks on civilian objects and civilians, stressing the need for an immediate halt to such irresponsible acts.

The ministry also renewed Qatar's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all legitimate measures the Kingdom takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and interests.

Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), also condemned the Houthi militia's attacks, describing them as cowardly terrorist acts that demonstrate blatant disregard for human life and a determination to put civilians and vital facilities at risk.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi said the Houthi militia's persistence in such criminal practices required a firm international stance and effective measures to halt the attacks and hold those responsible to account.

The Arab Parliament, for its part, said the continuation of these terrorist acts posed a direct threat to regional security and stability and to the security of global energy supplies, in addition to constituting a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their legal, political, and moral responsibilities and adopt a firm international position against these blatant attacks to ensure they are not repeated and that those responsible are held accountable.

//Petra// AF