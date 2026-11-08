Russia's Average Crude Oil Exports Rise To 3.65 Million Barrels Per Day
Moscow, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- Russia's Energy Ministry said on Sunday that average crude oil exports rose to around 3.65 million barrels per day last month, an increase of 60,000 barrels per day compared with the previous period.
In a press statement, the ministry said 38 tankers were loaded with around 27.8 million barrels over one week last month, lifting weekly export revenues to $2.66 billion, their highest level in three weeks, alongside an improvement in activity at Russian refineries.
//Petra// AF
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