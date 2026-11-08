Jordanians Gather To Pay Respects To Martyr Corporal Jawad Al Salaytah In Umm Ar-Rasas

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Umm Ar-Rasas, Nov. 8 (Petra)-- Crowds of Jordanians from across various governorates continued to stream into the condolence hall of national martyr Corporal Jawad Al Salaytah in his hometown of Msheirfeh Al Salaytah, located in the Umm Ar-Rasas district.

Official, popular, and religious delegations speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) affirmed that Jawad sacrificed his life and spirit so that Jordan remains secure. They stressed that forces of terrorism and darkness will not succeed in their endeavors, owing to the cohesion and awareness of the Jordanian people and their firm stance behind the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and security agencies.

Former Minister of Awqaf Hayel Dawood stated that this cowardly terrorist incident contradicts the true nature of Jordanians and reflects a state of hatred, malice, and criminality, noting that terrorism will not deter the resolve of the Jordanian people.

He added that he attended the martyr's condolence hall alongside a delegation from the Karama and Wafa Youth Foundation to reject this dark ideology rooted in terrorism, murder, and violence, which opposes Jordanian values and true Islamic teachings.

For his part, former Minister Mohammad Obeidat said, "We came to offer our condolences for the martyr Jawad Al Salaytah, who is a martyr for every Jordanian home, as he represents our security agencies that remain vigilant over Jordan's security and stability." He explained that the crowds of Jordanians flocking to the condolence hall reflect a unique social fabric drawn from all backgrounds, instilling confidence in the strength and unity of Jordanians behind the Hashemite leadership in confronting terrorism and Daesh's dark ideology.

Sate Al-Hamaydeh, a local figure, noted that mourning Jawad Al-Salayteh is a loss for all Jordanians and the entire nation, stating that the martyr sacrificed himself for his fellow citizens with his pure blood.

Former Minister Ghazi Al-Zaben declared that this cowardly terrorist crime is condemned by all Jordanians, adding that the collective demand of the Jordanian public is to hold accountable the terrorist who committed this heinous crime, as well as anyone standing behind him or harboring dark terrorist ideas.

He noted that the Jordanian people stand solidly united behind King Abdullah II in confronting this dark ideology that targeted those defending the nation's security and stability.

Retired Colonel Mohammad Al-Wutheiri emphasized that this loss touches all Jordanians, adding that such an act is alien to Jordanian customs and does not represent any tribe or segment of Jordanian society. He affirmed that all Jordanians, especially military retirees, serve as a backup to the armed forces and security agencies in confronting takfiri and dark ideologies.

Sheikh Mohammad Al-Mashaleh offered prayers for mercy and forgiveness for martyr Al Salaytah, praying that God preserves the nation's security and stability and keeps away discord and extremist minds, which harm only themselves and from which Islam is innocent.

//Petra// AF