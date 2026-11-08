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Nine Arrested Following Brawl Near University In Southern Amman, PSD Says


Date: 2026-11-08 09:11:04

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra-- Police arrested nine individuals on Sunday evening following a brawl reported near a university south of the capital, Amman, according to a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

The PSD spokesperson stated that security units dispatched to the location secured the scene and took nine suspects into custody. The altercation resulted in material damage to two vehicles.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend all other individuals involved in the incident.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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