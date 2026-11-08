Arab League Offers Condolences To Egypt Over Deadly Train Collision
Cairo, Nov. 8 (Petra) – The Arab League expressed deep sorrow and grief over a collision between two trains in the city of Al-Ayyat, south of Giza Governorate in Egypt, which left several people dead and others injured.
The League extended its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, expressing its full solidarity with Egypt over the tragic incident and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
//Petra// AF
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