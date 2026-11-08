Landslide Kills Woman And 4 Children Sheltering In Tents In Central Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA CITY/ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (NNN-Anadolu) -- A woman and four children were killed and several others injured when a landslide struck tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza late Sunday, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing the Civil Defence agency.

Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu that a storm had triggered a collapse of sand and rocks onto the tents in Deir al-Balah.

In a later statement, the agency said search operations for missing individuals were continuing.

Civil Defence crews and local residents were trying to reach those trapped using basic tools, an Anadolu correspondent reported, adding that power outages and a lack of rescue equipment were hampering their efforts.

Meanwhile, Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh appealed on Sunday for urgent shelter supplies, stating that flooding had left 350,000 displaced Palestinians sleeping in the open.

“Is the world waiting for our children to freeze?” he said, urging immediate action to protect children at displacement sites.

Al-Bursh called for the opening of border crossings to allow the entry of tents and reconstruction materials. He said thousands of tents were waiting at the crossings, but the Israeli military was refusing to let them enter Gaza.

Heavy rain and strong winds have battered Gaza since Friday evening. The Government Media Office said 70,000 tents had been flooded and dozens of walls previously damaged by Israeli bombardment had collapsed within the first 12 hours of the storm.

Civil Defence said on Saturday that entire displacement camps had flooded, with floodwaters reaching a depth of 1.5 metres in some areas.

Israel's genocidal war, which began in October 2023, has destroyed homes and infrastructure across Gaza, forcing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into makeshift shelters.

Israeli restrictions on building materials, shelter supplies, and reconstruction equipment have persisted despite a ceasefire in effect between Israel and Hamas since Oct 10, 2025.

--NNN-ANADOLU