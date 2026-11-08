First-Rate Moving & Storage Expands Long Distance Service From Andover And Windham To New York And The Carolinas

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First-Rate Moving & Storage now runs long-distance routes from its Andover, MA, and Windham, NH, offices to New York, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

- Jason Sarcione, Owner, First-Rate Moving & StorageANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- First-Rate Moving & Storage, a residential and commercial moving company with offices in Andover, Massachusetts, and Windham, New Hampshire, today announced it is expanding its long-distance moving service to New York and the Carolinas. Families and businesses in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire can now book a single crew to pack, load, drive, and deliver their move to New York City, Westchester, Long Island, North Carolina, and South Carolina.The expansion follows steady demand from local customers relocating south. Many are leaving Massachusetts and New Hampshire for jobs and city living in New York, while others are moving to Charlotte, Raleigh and other Carolina cities for lower costs and milder winters."More of our customers are asking us to take them to New York or the Carolinas, and they want the same crew they would trust for a local move," said Jason Sarcione, owner of First-Rate Moving & Storage. "We built these routes so a family in Andover or Windham can work with one team from the first walkthrough to the last box, without being handed off to a national van line."What the Expanded Service Includes. New York City moves: the company requests building move rules in advance, sends the certificate of insurance (COI) a co-op or doorman building requires, and plans around reserved elevator windows.. Carolina moves: full-service moves to North and South Carolina, including Charlotte and the Raleigh area.. Exclusive-use trucks on request: subject to availability, a customer's shipment can travel alone on the truck, going directly to the new address instead of being combined with other customers' goods.. Packing and furniture protection: full or partial packing, plus disassembly and reassembly of large furniture.. Vault storage: secure storage for customers whose move-out and move-in dates do not line up.. Written estimates: in-home or video surveys with a clear explanation of valuation coverage before the move.Interstate moves are handled under the company's USDOT number 3141590.Service from Two Local OfficesLong-distance moves are booked through the company's corporate office in Windham, NH and its office in Andover, MA. Both locations serve nearby communities including Salem, Derry, Methuen, North Andover, and Lowell. Northbound moves from New York and the Carolinas back to New England are also available on the same routes."Moving out of state is a big decision, and the details at the other end matter as much as the packing here," Sarcione added. "Whether it is a walk-up in Brooklyn or a new build outside Charlotte, we plan for it before the truck leaves."Customers can learn more about the company's long-distance moving services or request a free estimate online.About First-Rate Moving & StorageFounded in 2015, First-Rate Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company serving Massachusetts and New Hampshire, with offices in Windham, NH, and Andover, MA. The company provides residential, commercial, senior, and long-distance moving, along with packing, vault storage, and specialty moving for pianos, pool tables, hot tubs, and heavy equipment.

Jason Sarcione

First-Rate Moving & Storage

+1 508-566-7648

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First-Rate Moving & Storage Expands Long Distance Service from Andover and Windham to New York and the Carolinas News Provided By Rotate Digital November 09, 2026, 01:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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