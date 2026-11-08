Biotech Beats SPY And QQQ In Market Rout - Now Hims Earnings And Summit's FDA Test Take Center Stage '

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

TG Therapeutics will also report on Monday, with Briumvi sales and progress toward Phase 3 results for its under-the-skin formulation drawing attention.

Liquidia's Tuesday results will spotlight preliminary Yutrepia sales of $222.7 million and how it plans to fund $380.7 million in settlement payments. Summit will face a Saturday FDA target date for Ivonescimab plus chemotherapy after mixed HARMONi results. Healthcare stocks enter another busy week after weathering the market's selloff better than the major benchmarks, with Hims & Hers earnings, commercial drug updates and Summit Therapeutics' nearing FDA deadline taking center stage. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slipped just 0.04% last week, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declined 1.8% and the SPDR S & P Biotech ETF (XBI) lost 2.4%. All three outperformed the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which fell 2.7%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which dropped nearly 5%.

Date Ticker/Event What To Watch Nov.9 ROIV / TGTX / IONS Results calls Nov.9 HIMS Q3 results after the close Nov 9 The Liver Meeting Final day in Denver Nov.10 SRRK Q3 results before the open Nov.10 LQDA Q3 results Nov.11 TEVA R & D Day begins Nov.12 ASND / TWST Results before the open Nov.12 ARWR Fiscal 2026 results call Nov.14 SMMT FDA goal date for Ivonescimab plus chemotherapy in previously treated EGFR-mutated lung cancer

Hims' Obesity Push Takes Earnings Spotlight

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) will report after Monday's close, with its new Eli Lilly (LLY) deal in the spotlight. Announced on Friday, the agreement lets eligible patients access Zepbound and the daily obesity pill Foundayo at Lilly's self-pay prices without leaving the Hims & Hers platform.

With the deal now in place, attention turns to what it could mean for Hims' growth outlook. The company previously forecast third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $880 million to $900 million and adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $95 million.

TG Eyes Briumvi Sales And Next Catalyst

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) will report on Monday, putting Briumvi's sales momentum to the test. The multiple sclerosis treatment generated $227.7 million in U.S. net product revenue in the second quarter, up about 64% from a year earlier. Its performance led TG to raise its 2026 U.S. Briumvi revenue target in August to $890 million to $905 million.

Investors will also watch for updates on an under-the-skin version of Briumvi. The company previously said it expected Phase 3 topline results around year-end 2026 or early 2027.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) also hold results calls on Monday.

Scholar Rock's Next Test Is Rollout

Scholar Rock (SRRK) will report on Tuesday before the open, putting Isembyld's early rollout in focus. The muscle-targeted treatment for spinal muscular atrophy won FDA approval in September for adults and children aged two and older who are already receiving an SMN2-targeted treatment.

Liquidia's Sales Story Comes With A Settlement Bill

Liquidia (LQDA) will report on Tuesday, with Yutrepia sales and the cost of settling its legal battle with United Therapeutics (UTHR) in focus. The company previously disclosed preliminary, unaudited Q3 Yutrepia net product sales of $222.7 million and quarter-end cash of $396.1 million.

The October settlement requires net payments totaling $380.7 million, including payments tied to resolving antitrust litigation. Liquidia also submitted a request to remove pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease from Yutrepia's label and stopped promoting it for that use. The medicine is still available for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Teva Lays Out Next Growth Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) will put its pipeline in the spotlight at Wednesday's R & D Day in New York. The company said it will discuss its drug pipeline and growth opportunities over the next five years as part of its Pivot to Growth strategy.

Ascendis And Arrowhead Take Earnings Stage

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) will report on Thursday before the open, with sales growth and European expansion in focus. Second-quarter product revenue more than doubled to 315 million euros, led by 252 million euros from Yorvipath, alongside contributions from Skytrofa and its newer achondroplasia treatment, Yuviwel.

On Friday, Ascendis said an EMA committee recommended maintaining orphan designation for Navepegritide, Yuviwel's active ingredient. The company expects a final European Commission approval decision in the fourth quarter and plans to launch the medicine in Germany in the first quarter of 2027 if approved.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) follows with its fiscal-year results call on Thursday, fresh from presenting cardiovascular data over the weekend. The company said a pooled analysis of its Shasta-3 and Shasta-4 trials showed that Plozasiran reduced acute pancreatitis event rates by 78% versus placebo in patients with severely elevated triglycerides.

Safety will also be in focus. Worsening blood-sugar control was reported in 14% of patients receiving Plozasiran, compared with 8.7% on placebo.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) rounds out Thursday's lineup with fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year results before the open.

Summit's FDA Countdown

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) will face a key FDA test, with a Saturday target date for Ivonescimab plus chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous lung cancer following prior targeted treatment.

The global HARMONi trial met its progression-free-survival goal, but its primary overall-survival analysis missed statistical significance. Summit said the FDA had previously indicated that a statistically significant survival benefit was needed for approval in this setting. Later follow-up showed a nominal survival benefit, with a hazard ratio of 0.76 and a nominal p-value of 0.0151.

Liver Meeting Wraps With Fresh Research In Focus

The Liver Meeting wraps up Monday in Denver, with its final late-breaking session running from 10:30 a.m. to noon local time. The program puts hepatitis B, MASH and early RNA-editing research in focus.

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