HM Amit Shah To Inaugurate Major Development Projects In Ahmedabad Today

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a series of inauguration and foundation-stone-laying ceremonies in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday as part of a packed programme focused on infrastructure development, public healthcare, housing and civic facilities.

According to a programme shared by BJP Gujarat on social media platform X, HM Shah will attend five major events across different parts of Ahmedabad, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and concluding with a series of development-related ceremonies near Gandhi Ashram at noon.

The first programme is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., when HM Shah will inaugurate a newly constructed underpass on the National Highway up to the Academy section. The inauguration will take place at Academy Bridge in Jahangirpura. The underpass is among the infrastructure projects being highlighted during his visit.

At 11:00 a.m., the Union Minister will inaugurate a monument constructed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) with the support of the Shrinath Foundation. The ceremony will be held at the Motera Dome Centre in Chandkheda.

The third event, scheduled for 11:15 a.m., will focus on public healthcare infrastructure. HM Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Urban Health Centre of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Science City Road in Gota. The facility is expected to strengthen access to local healthcare services for residents in the surrounding areas.

At 11:45 a.m, HM Shah will inaugurate a redeveloped housing project at Ramapir Tekra in Sector 5 of Stadium Ward. The project is part of the city's housing and urban redevelopment initiatives, aimed at improving residential infrastructure and living conditions.

The final programme will begin at 12:00 p.m. near Gandhi Ashram, beside the Gaushala and opposite the GSRTC Complex in Sabarmati. During the event, HM Shah will participate in the inauguration and foundation-stone-laying ceremonies for several Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation development projects. The programme will mark the culmination of his engagements in the city.

Earlier on Saturday, HM Shah's chaired a high-level meeting to review Gujarat's law and order and internal security situation.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Union Home Secretary, senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and its subordinate offices, along with officials from the Gujarat Home Department and other concerned state departments, attended the meeting.

Several critical security and governance issues were discussed during the review. These included border and coastal security, implementation of the new criminal laws, drug trafficking, cybercrime, terrorism, illegal migration and disaster management.

The meeting underlined the importance of coordination between the Central and state governments in addressing emerging security challenges and strengthening law enforcement mechanisms.