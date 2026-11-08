Trump Says Renewed Strikes On Iran 'Highly Unlikely' If Talks Progress

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 9 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that renewed military strikes on Iran were "highly unlikely" as long as negotiations made progress, but did not rule out further military actions.

In a phone interview with CNN, Trump claimed on Sunday that the United States had already dealt a severe blow to Iran and that further military action was "highly unlikely" to be necessary.

"It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement," Trump noted, referring to Iran's nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The president also claimed that the United States had identified potential infrastructure targets in Iran, including power plants and bridges, and could destroy 38 bridges in an hour, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Most likely it will not be necessary," Trump reiterated. "They want to make a deal so badly."

Earlier Trump said that Washington was talking to Iran, as his administration imposed sanctions on eight Canadian businesses accused of helping Tehran move money through cryptocurrency networks.

“We're talking to Iran. We have been,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House.

The president portrayed the military situation as favourable to the United States and said the Strait of Hormuz was opening.

“We've beaten Iran. We are doing very well with Iran,” he said.

Asked for his message to Iran, Trump combined his claim of military success with an indication that diplomatic contacts were continuing.

His comments came on the same day that the Treasury Department announced sanctions against eight Canada-based money services businesses under Operation Economic Outcast.

Treasury accused the companies of exchanging Iranian rials and other currencies for digital assets to facilitate international transactions involving Iran. It said many had dealt with sanctioned Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges or addresses associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

More than eight months after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, Trump has repeatedly sent mixed signals about his willingness to end the conflict. Washington and Tehran remain at a stalemate, with little significant progress in diplomatic efforts.