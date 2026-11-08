Balkrishna Eyes Three Fold Gains From Pirelli Partnership
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: A stronger international brand image, access to European testing infrastructure and a steady revenue stream from manufacturing 800,000 passenger car tyres annually for the Italian tyre maker are three benefits Mumbai-based Balkrishna Industrie Ltd expects from its partnership with the world's fifth largest tyre maker Pirelli, joint managing director Rajiv Poddar told Mint.
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