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Balkrishna Eyes Three Fold Gains From Pirelli Partnership


Date: 2026-11-08 08:14:43

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: A stronger international brand image, access to European testing infrastructure and a steady revenue stream from manufacturing 800,000 passenger car tyres annually for the Italian tyre maker are three benefits Mumbai-based Balkrishna Industrie Ltd expects from its partnership with the world's fifth largest tyre maker Pirelli, joint managing director Rajiv Poddar told Mint.

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Live Mint

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