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India's QSR Chains See Demand Recovery As Value Offers Draw Customers Back


Date: 2026-11-08 08:14:42

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cheap meals are bringing Indians back to burger joints. In the September quarter, the firms behind Burger King and McDonald's in India saw sales at their existing restaurants grow by double digits, as low-priced deals pulled customers back again.

The recovery is uneven with some quick service restaurants (QSRs) like Pizza Hut, run by Devyani International, still reporting falling sales at established outlets, while KFC and Domino's grew more slowly than the burger chains.

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Live Mint

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