India's QSR Chains See Demand Recovery As Value Offers Draw Customers Back

The recovery is uneven with some quick service restaurants (QSRs) like Pizza Hut, run by Devyani International, still reporting falling sales at established outlets, while KFC and Domino's grew more slowly than the burger chains.

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