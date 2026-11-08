David Rowe

Emeritus Professor of Cultural Research, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University

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I am Emeritus Professor of Cultural Research in the Institute for Culture and Society at Western Sydney University, Australia, Honorary Professor in the Centre for Sport, Physical Activity and Health Equality (SPHERE), University of Bath, UK; Research Associate in the Centre for International Studies and Diplomacy, SOAS University of London, UK; and Distinguished Senior Research Fellow, Centre for International Sport Communication and Diplomacy Studies, Beijing Foreign Studies University, China. I was Director of the Institute's earlier incarnation, the Centre for Cultural Research, between 2006 and 2009. Previously, I was Professor of Media and Cultural Studies and Director of the Cultural Institutions and Practices Research Centre at The University of Newcastle, Australia.

I am an elected Fellow of the Australian Academy of the Humanities and the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia. In 2018 I received the Australian Sociological Association Distinguished Service to Sociology Award. My book Global Media Sport: Flows, Forms and Futures (2011) was a 2018 Outstanding Book Selection of the National Academy of Sciences, Republic of Korea, and The Australian's 2019 Research Magazine recognised me as the Top Researcher in the field of Communication. In 2020 I received the International Communication Association's Sport Communication Interest Group Legacy Award for Lifetime Scholarly Achievement. In 2023 I was the successful participant in the Inaugural Social Sciences Week Great Debate at the National Library of Australia.

My principal research interests revolve around contemporary media and popular culture, including tabloidisation, practices of journalism, media political economy, cultural policy, popular music, academic public communication, urban leisure, and, especially, media, sport and culture.

My work has been translated into Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, German, Italian, Korean, Spanish and Turkish, and I am a frequent expert commentator in both Australian and international print, broadcast and online media.

My latest books are:

Playing on the Edge: Sport, Society and Culture in Asia and Oceania (authored with Bonnie Pang and Keith Parry, Peter Lang, 2026).

Making Culture: Commercialisation, Transnationalism, and the State of 'Nationing' in Contemporary Australia (edited with Graeme Turner and Emma Waterton, Routledge, 2018).

–present Professor of Cultural Research, University of Western Sydney

1986 University of Essex, UK, PhD, Sociology

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