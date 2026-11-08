Ukraine's Air Assault Forces Adapt Western Combat Tactics And Training Methods To Battlefield Needs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Colonel Oleksandr Kupinskyi, Head of the 199th Training Center of the AFU Air Assault Forces.

"In the first years of the full-scale war, we adopted their experience (that of partner countries – ed.) in conducting combat operations in urban areas. Partner countries have developed this experience on a fairly large scale and have established infrastructure for training personnel specifically for such conditions," Kupinskyi noted.

The Ukrainian military also learned from partners how to operate effectively in wooded areas.

"At present, what I particularly like about foreign partners is their training in how to conduct instructional sessions. We send our instructors to such training courses. This is because not every highly professional soldier knows how to pass on their skills and expertise to someone else. This, on the other hand, is something they teach very well abroad," the colonel added.

According to Kupinskyi, partners are now closely monitoring the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including the Air Assault Forces, and are effectively adopting and scaling up Ukraine's experience.

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As Ukrinform reported, the training of Ukrainian troops at U.S. Army garrisons' training grounds in Bavaria will continue to be conducted by regular U.S. Army units under U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command and the 7th Army Training Command.

Photo provided by the 199th Training Center of the AFU Air Assault Forces