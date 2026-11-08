DK Shivakumar Attacks Political Opponents Over Lies In Hassan Rally

Political Attack and Appeals in Hassan

Launching a sharp attack on political opponents, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday stated that "falsehood has become a household deity" for certain leaders, asserting that Goddess Hassanamba would deliver a fitting reply to those spreading lies. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a flower and fruit show alongside the Hassanamba Sports Festival at the City Municipal Council grounds here, Shivakumar appealed to the electorate to back the Congress party across all seven Assembly constituencies in Hassan district in upcoming polls.

"For some people, falsehood has become their household deity. Mother Hassanamba will give a fitting reply to the lies they tell. She will decide what strength to bestow upon whom and what punishment to administer. Nobody should worry unnecessarily; we must continue our work with honesty," Shivakumar said.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Karnataka for delivering a decisive mandate of 136 seats to the Congress government, Shivakumar pointed out that the party currently holds only one Assembly constituency in Hassan district. "Standing in the presence of Hassanamba, I appeal to the people of this district. Support the Congress in all seven constituencies of Hassan and grant us more strength. We will govern in a manner that the entire country admires Karnataka's administration. Power is given to serve the public, and our government is committed to bringing peace into people's lives," he added.

Focus on Welfare and Administration

Reaffirming the Siddaramaiah-led government's commitment to welfare, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state's five guarantee schemes would continue uninterrupted. "'I' and 'mine' is adharma; 'we' and 'ours' is dharma. Our duty is to treat everyone equally and provide justice," Shivakumar said, noting that ₹7,000 crore had recently been transferred to the accounts of women heads under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, alongside the successful rollout of the Shakti free travel scheme, Gruha Jyothi, and Anna Bhagya.

During the event, Shivakumar also shared a lighthearted moment reflecting on the sports festival, remarking: "I played volleyball in my younger days. I have never wrestled, but now I wrestle in politics every day."

Infrastructure and Water Resource Projects

Hassanamba Temple Development

Turning to temple infrastructure, Shivakumar revealed that the state government is actively considering a grant of ₹20 crore for the comprehensive development of the historic Hassanamba Temple, including the construction of a Rajagopuram and easing space constraints around the shrine under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir

Addressing reporters on the contentious Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Shivakumar-who also holds the Water Resources portfolio-reiterated that Karnataka does not require Tamil Nadu's permission, but rather its cooperation. "People speak in the interest of their own states, but the Mekedatu project will benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka. They need to understand this. Karnataka's rights have already been upheld by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, and Tamil Nadu's review petition was rejected," he said.

He assured that Karnataka remains fully committed to releasing Tamil Nadu's mandated share of 177 TMC of Cauvery water. "We are not denying Tamil Nadu its water rights. The project will generate 400 MW of power and supply drinking water to Bengaluru. We will submit the necessary applications and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek clearance," Shivakumar said.

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