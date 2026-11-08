Reliable Background Screening Awarded As A Top 5 Enterprise Background Screening Firm By HRO Today's Baker's Dozen

Reliable Background Screening HRO Award

HR professionals rank Reliable Background Screening a Top 5 Enterprise provider in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen, citing quality, compliance, security and service.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCOTTSDALE, AZ - [DATE] - Reliable Background Screening, a more than 35 year experienced and privately owned U.S.-based background screening provider, has been recognized by HRO Today as one of the Top 5 Enterprise Background Screening firms in the organization's annual Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening.The recognition marks another consecutive year that Reliable Background Screening has been recognized among the industry's leading providers, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to quality of service, compliance, security, turnaround time and personalized client support.Unlike rankings based solely on technology, company size or market share, the HRO Today Baker's Dozen is based on feedback from HR professionals/clients who evaluate their experiences with background screening providers. For Reliable, the continued recognition represents something particularly important: clients are recognizing the service they receive and the way Reliable provides support to their clients, partners and their candidates."Being recognized among the Top 5 Enterprise background screening companies in the United States is an incredible honor, but what means the most to our team is that this recognition comes from the clients we serve," said Rudy Troisi, Founder and CEO of Reliable Background Screening. "For more than 35 years, we have built Reliable around a simple philosophy: do the job correctly, with urgency, remain compliant, protect the information entrusted to us, and make sure every client knows they matter! This recognition tells us that our clients continue to value that approach. Our ongoing commitment is to continue providing the level of service that our clients and partners expect from Reliable."Reliable's commitment to client service extends beyond the screening report itself. The company provides a streamlined electronic ordering experience designed to make it easy for organizations to sign up, order background checks, monitor the status of searches and securely review completed results. Reliable also offers flexible relationships without long-term contracts, allowing clients to use the company's services without being locked into lengthy commitments.The company also maintains a strong commitment to keeping U.S. candidate information in the United States. Reliable does not outsource U.S.-based candidate screening information overseas, allowing the company to maintain greater control over data security, compliance and the overall client experience. Reliable's customer service is also handled by its U.S.-based team who are FCRA certified and tenured; providing clients exceptional/consultative service.“Pre-employment background screening continues to play a critical role in building and maintaining a top-tier workforce. Congratulations again to Reliable Background Screening for delivering consistent quality and top level service that exceeds the evolving needs of employers today,” said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today Magazine.Reliable Background Screening continues to invest in technology while maintaining the human support that has distinguished the company throughout its history. Its approach combines secure, compliant and easy-to-use electronic screening tools with experienced professionals who understand the regulatory and compliance requirements surrounding background screening.About Reliable Background ScreeningReliable Background Screening has been helping organizations reduce hiring, volunteer, franchise, tenant and membership risk for more than 35 years. As a privately held, U.S.-based consumer reporting agency, Reliable provides comprehensive background screening solutions supported by experienced professionals, secure technology and a commitment to compliance.Reliable serves organizations nationwide across a wide range of industries, including employers, franchises, private clubs, healthcare organizations, schools and universities, property managers, nonprofits and other organizations. The company provides background screening, employment and education verifications, criminal searches, motor vehicle records, drug testing, occupational health services, identity verification, continuous criminal monitoring and other risk-management solutions.Reliable's philosophy is simple: provide accurate and compliant information, deliver it quickly, protect the data entrusted to the company, and provide clients with responsive, knowledgeable and personalized service.For more information, visit Reliable Background Screening atMedia Contact:Alan Lasky, PsyD.Reliable Background Screening800-787-2439 ext. 104

Reliable Background Screening

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Reliable Background Screening Awarded as a Top 5 Enterprise Background Screening Firm by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen News Provided By The Brandwell Studio November 09, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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