IEC Florida East Coast Chapter Earns Fourth Chapter Growth Award In Five Years

Chapter Growth Award Winners at SPARK, The Electricians Expo

Recognition at SPARK 2026 celebrates the chapter's continued growth and commitment to advancing the electrical industry.

- Bob Terry, Executive DirectorWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The IEC Florida East Coast Chapter (IEC-FECC) has been recognized with a Chapter Growth Award at the 2026 SPARK Awards Celebration, held October 23 in Columbus, Ohio. This marks the chapter's fourth Chapter Growth Award in five years, recognizing its continued commitment to membership growth and strengthening the electrical contracting industry.SPARK, the annual conference hosted by Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), brings together electrical contractors, industry partners, and chapter leaders from across the country to share knowledge, build relationships, and recognize outstanding achievements within the electrical industry.The award reflects the continued growth of the IEC-FECC and its efforts to provide meaningful resources, education, and training opportunities to electrical contractors and their employees throughout Florida's East Coast region.As of 2026, IEC-FECC serves 91 contractor and industry partner members and supports approximately 350 apprentices across four classroom locations and two training labs. Through its apprenticeship programs, workforce development initiatives, and industry partnerships, the chapter continues to invest in the next generation of electrical professionals.“Receiving this recognition is a tremendous accomplishment for our chapter,” said Bob Terry, Executive Director of IEC Florida East Coast Chapter.“Our continued growth is a reflection of the commitment of our members, industry partners, and team. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and remain focused on strengthening our industry through education, training, and workforce development.”IEC-FECC's apprenticeship programs combine classroom instruction with on-the-job training, helping apprentices develop the technical knowledge and practical skills needed for successful careers in the electrical industry. The chapter also works closely with electrical contractors and industry partners to expand training opportunities and support workforce development throughout the region.The Chapter Growth Award further reinforces IEC-FECC's commitment to serving its members while helping build a stronger, more skilled electrical workforce.For more information about IEC Florida East Coast Chapter, its membership opportunities, and apprenticeship programs, visit .ABOUT THE IEC FL EAST COAST CHAPTERThe IEC Florida East Coast Chapter is a trade association representing electrical contractors and industry partners throughout Florida's East Coast region. The chapter provides apprenticeship education, workforce development, professional training, and business resources to support the electrical contracting industry. IEC-FECC operates a U.S. Department of Labor-registered electrical apprenticeship program and works in partnership with contractors and industry leaders to develop the next generation of skilled electrical professionals.

Karen Pica

IEC Florida East Coast Chapter

+1 561-697-4893

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IEC Florida East Coast Chapter Earns Fourth Chapter Growth Award in Five Years News Provided By IEC Florida East Coast Chapter November 09, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Energy Industry, Telecommunications



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