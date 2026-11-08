Maps Credit Union To Celebrate New Dallas, Oregon Branch With Community-Focused Grand Opening

President and CEO of Maps Credit Union, Mark Zook

Maps Credit Union opens its 15th branch in Dallas, Ore., with grand-opening events starting Nov. 16, including giveaways, a ribbon cutting and teacher grants

- President and CEO of Maps Credit Union, Mark ZookDALLAS, OR, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maps Credit Union is preparing to open its new, 15th branch at 210 W. Ellendale Road, Suite 104, in Dallas, Oregon. Grand-opening activities begin Nov. 16, bringing Maps' community-focused service closer to members in the Dallas area.President and CEO of Maps Credit Union Mark Zook said,“Dallas has been part of the Maps community for years, and our Polk County members have long told us they wanted a Maps location closer to home. We've always appreciated the strong sense of community in Dallas and the way neighbors show up for one another. Opening a branch here gives us the opportunity to meet a long-standing member need while becoming an even bigger part of a place that already means so much to us.”Lacey Blair will serve as Maps Credit Union's Dallas branch manager, bringing financial services experience and a lifelong connection to the Dallas area.“Having lived in the Dallas area my entire life, I know this is a community where relationships matter and people look out for one another,” Blair said.“We want to know our members personally, understand what they need and provide thoughtful service that makes Maps a true financial partner.”Grand-opening highlights:.Nov. 16-30 - We Love Dallas: Visitors may enter for a chance to win one of 50 local gift cards, and the first 50 each day receive a Dallas giveaway.Wednesday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. - Dallas Chamber ribbon cutting: Community members are invited to celebrate the new branch.Friday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. - Teacher Grant presentation: Maps will celebrate Dallas teachers at the branch.Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - The Reading Nest Book Giveaway: Visitors receive a free bookUnless otherwise noted, activities will take place during regular branch hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.A local branch designed for Dallas:The branch features Maps' latest floor plan and updated finishes. Member conveniences include:.Free checking with no monthly fee or minimum balance requirement.Money market accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs).Direct deposit.Mobile and online banking services.Consumer and commercial lending, including mortgages.Access to more than 39,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the CO-OP network.Night-deposit drop box and drive-up ATMLocal roots, local relationships:Maps plans to connect with Dallas businesses, schools, nonprofits and civic organizations through community giving and participation, volunteer partnerships, outreach and financial-education opportunities. More information is available at mapscu.# # #About Maps Credit Union: Maps Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative dedicated to helping people and communities thrive. Serving Oregon's Mid-Willamette Valley since 1935, Maps Credit Union was founded by teachers and built on a belief in education, service and community. Today, as a community-chartered credit union, Maps is open to anyone who lives, works, or learns in Western Oregon. With more than 86,000 members and 15 branches, Maps offers banking that puts people first. Through its mission, Every Member Benefits, Maps focuses on affordable loans, competitive savings options and personalized financial solutions. Maps supports local schools, nonprofits and neighborhoods through financial literacy programs, charitable giving and hands-on community involvement. For more information, visit mapscu or call 503.588.0181. Maps Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity. NMLS #462882.________________________________________

Jennifer Schmelling

Maps Credit Union

+1 503-588-0181

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Maps Credit Union to Celebrate New Dallas, Oregon Branch with Community-Focused Grand Opening News Provided By VanNatta Public Relations November 09, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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