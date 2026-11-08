Inbound Blogging Case Studies Show Saas Traffic Doubling In Six Months

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Three SaaS SEO projects show organic traffic doubling, a content merge doubling traffic in two months and 2,055 keywords reaching Google's top 3.

- Nikola Baldikov, Founder of InBound BloggingAL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InBound Blogging Ltd, a SaaS SEO agency founded by Nikola Baldikov, today published three SaaS SEO case studies showing how consolidation, intent-focused content and targeted link building produced fast organic growth. In the largest project, organic traffic doubled within six months and more than 1,000 keywords moved into Google's top three positions.The case studies come at a time when many SaaS companies are publishing more content than ever, while organic growth stalls. InBound Blogging's results point to a different approach: fewer, stronger pages, mapped to clear search intent and supported by links where they matter most.Case study 1: SaaS SEO growthA SaaS company started the engagement with 22,290 monthly organic visits and 16,360 ranking keywords. After six months of technical fixes, content improvements and link building, organic traffic grew by 101%, and 1,069 keywords reached Google's top three.Case study 2: Content consolidationTwo articles on the same site were competing for the same searches, bringing in 2,416 and 5,314 monthly organic visits. InBound Blogging merged them into a single pillar page. Within two months, organic traffic to the topic grew by about 100%.Case study 3: Programmatic SEO and link buildingA site starting with almost no organic visibility and no top-three rankings launched 400 scalable, template-driven pages supported by 60 backlinks. After 12 months, 2,055 keywords ranked in Google's top three."Most SaaS sites don't need more content," said Nikola Baldikov, founder of InBound Blogging. "They need fewer, stronger pages, clear search intent and links that point to the pages where revenue actually happens. These three projects show how quickly that adds up when the fundamentals are right."The case studies reflect InBound Blogging's broader track record. Over more than ten years in SEO, Baldikov and the team have driven 3.2 million organic visits and secured 328 top-three rankings for SaaS brands. Before founding the agency in 2022, he led SEO and marketing at Brosix and worked as SEO Manager at SiteGround.The full case studies are available on the InBound Blogging website.About InBound BloggingInBound Blogging Ltd is a SaaS SEO and growth agency founded by Nikola Baldikov in 2022. With a team of more than 10 specialists, the agency helps SaaS companies earn authority, rank for high-intent searches and generate inbound leads through SaaS SEO, content writing, link building, digital PR and AI search optimization. It has supported around 100 clients across 20 industries.

Nikola Baldikov

InBound Blogging Ltd

+359 88 434 5047

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InBound Blogging Case Studies Show SaaS Traffic Doubling in Six Months News Provided By InBound Blogging Ltd November 09, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry



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