German Government Puts Total Aid To Ukraine Since Start Of Full-Scale War At Nearly EUR 101B

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a written response by the German Federal Government to a parliamentary inquiry submitted by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the Bundestag, Ukrinform reports.

“Since the start of Russia's war of aggression on February 24, 2022, the German Federal Government has provided or earmarked for more than €43.3 billion in bilateral civilian aid and approximately €57.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine,” the document states.

The government's figures also include assistance to Ukrainian citizens residing in Germany. The military component covers not only assistance already delivered but also funding earmarked for future years, meaning that not all of the stated amounts have actually been spent.

The federal government stressed that it would continue providing comprehensive support to Ukraine, as the security costs resulting from a possible Russian military victory would be significantly higher.

“The Federal Government is convinced that the security costs in the event of a Russian military victory over Ukraine would far exceed the costs of supporting Ukraine in its current form. Therefore, the Federal Government will continue to support Ukraine politically, financially, humanitarianly, and in civilian and military matters for as long as necessary,” the response states.

The government also reported separately that in 2024–2025, Germany acted as an implementing partner for procurement projects for Ukraine financed through windfall profits generated by frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia. In 2024, €100 million was allocated for these purposes, followed by €217.5 million in 2025. These funds were credited to the German federal budget as earmarked revenue and used in full to finance additional expenditure under the budget line for support to Ukraine.

The response also explains the mechanism for financing military assistance, noting that weapons and equipment are procured in accordance with Ukraine's officially confirmed priority needs.

“Ukrainian authorities responsible for procurement place orders with companies. The Federal Government is not a party to the contracts but, following technical and economic assessments and interdepartmental coordination, provides funding within the limits of available budgetary resources,” the document states.

Payments are made exclusively to the companies carrying out the contracts, in accordance with the contractual milestones for work and deliveries and following verification and confirmation that the goods or services have been received.

The Federal Government also reported that it continuously monitors the use of funds allocated to support Ukraine. In particular, evaluations have been conducted of assistance projects for Ukrainian veterans, including psychosocial support programs for veterans and their families, as well as initiatives to help veterans return to the labor market.

“No significant shortcomings were identified during the audits conducted,” the German government stated.

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As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed further military assistance to Ukraine, including a winter support package, strengthening air defense and a new support package for Ukraine's F-16 fleet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.