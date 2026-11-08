Injury Toll In Russian Strikes On Kremenchuk Rises To Four
“The number of injured has risen to four. Three more people sought medical attention and received assistance at the scene,” the post said.
All emergency services are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the attack, Diakivnych added.Read also: Two rescuers injured in Russian drone attack on Komyshuvakha
As Ukrinform reported, in the evening of November 8, Russian forces struck a residential building and a hotel in Kremenchuk, sparking fires. A 16-year-old boy was reported to have sustained serious injuries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment