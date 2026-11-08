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Injury Toll In Russian Strikes On Kremenchuk Rises To Four


Date: 2026-11-08 07:07:49

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of injured has risen to four. Three more people sought medical attention and received assistance at the scene,” the post said.

All emergency services are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the attack, Diakivnych added.

Read also: Two rescuers injured in Russian drone attack on Komyshuvakha

As Ukrinform reported, in the evening of November 8, Russian forces struck a residential building and a hotel in Kremenchuk, sparking fires. A 16-year-old boy was reported to have sustained serious injuries.

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