Power Outage Schedules To Be In Effect In Some Ukrainian Regions On Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The national power grid operator Ukrenergo reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Tomorrow, November 9, consumption restrictions will necessarily be imposed in some regions of Ukraine: from 00:00 to 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industrial consumers; from 00:00 to 23:59 – hourly power outage schedules for all categories of consumers (ranging from 1.5 to 4 outage groups),” the statement said.

The restrictions are being introduced due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities, Ukrenergo stressed.

The situation in the power system may change. Up-to-date information, including outage schedules, will be published on the official websites and social media pages of regional distribution system operators.

Russian forces launch massive attack on Odesa region'sinfrastructure

As Ukrinform reported, Russian attacks on energy facilities caused new power outages in six regions, with the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region being the most difficult as of the morning of November 8.