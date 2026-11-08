War Update: 127 Clashes On Front Line, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update as of 22:00 on November 8, 2026, on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of the day, a total of 127 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched 57 airstrikes, dropping 166 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 5,888 kamikaze drones and carried out 16,252 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops' positions,” the post said.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions six times near Radkivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakharivka and Okhrimivka.

In the Lyman secto r, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled three attempts by Russian forces to advance near Lyman.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped one enemy assault near Popasne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled nine Russian attacks near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka and Mykolaipillia.

A total of 11 combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Novofedorivka and Serhiivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 46 Russian troops were killed and 17 wounded in the sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed eight vehicles, one artillery system, one multiple-launch rocket system, 15 pieces of specialized equipment, seven UAV command posts, four ammunition depots and 30 enemy shelters.

A further eight vehicles, seven artillery systems, eight pieces of specialized equipment, 11 UAV command posts and 139 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 234 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

More than 800 km2 liberated in Oleksandrivka sector this year thanks to Airborne Assault Forces – Zelensky

Five enemy assaults were repelled in the Huliaipole sector near the settlements of Uspenivka and Ternuvate.

Russian forces conducted no offensive operations in the Norther Slobozhanshchyna, Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other sectors of the front.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces suffered record losses during the first week of November.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine