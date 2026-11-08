Air Assault Forces Most In Need Of Riflemen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Kupinskyi, Head of the 199th Training Center of the AFU Assault Forces, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“There is a stereotype that the army now needs specialists in unmanned systems more than anyone else. In fact, the most pressing need is for ordinary riflemen. Only the coordinated efforts of riflemen, machine gunners, grenade launchers, unmanned aerial vehicle operators, and ground robotic system operators, under the wise leadership of a commander, will produce positive results on the battlefield,” Kupinskyi said.

According to him, specialists in every field are important to the military.

“Without a cook, a soldier will go hungry. Without an evacuation team and medics, a servicemember will not receive medical assistance in time,” he added.

Average age of mobilized recruits joining Ukraine's Airforces is 35–44

As Ukrinform reported, the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces is most in need of UAV pilots, reconnaissance UAVs, FPV drones, heavy bombers, and ground robotic system operators.

Photo provided by the 199th Training Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces