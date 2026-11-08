Building Permits, Housing Starts In Focus Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Monthly Wholesale Trade (Sept.)

Featured Earnings – Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) (Q3) EPS of $3.90, compared to $3.04 in the prior-year quarter.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) (Q3) EPS of $1.41, compared to $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) (Q3) EPS of $1.43, compared to 64 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Building Permits (Sept.) In August, the total value of building permits issued in Canada rose $1.1 billion (+8.8%) to $13.6 billion

Featured Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS of 13 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS of 54 cents, compared to 50 cents in the prior-year quarter.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS of six cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of $3.72, compared to $3.68 the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead CPI (Oct.)

NFIB Index of Small Business Optimism

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) (Q3) EPS of 79 cents, compared to 59 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Alcon AG (NYSE:ALC) (Q3) EPS of 89 cents, compared to 79 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) (Q3 ) EPS of 62 cents, compared to 31 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Hydro One Limited (T.H) (Q3) EPS of 69 cents, compared to 62 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Keyera Corp. (T) (Q3) EPS of 56 cents, compared to $1.19 in the prior-year quarter.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) (Q3) EPS of 29 cents, compared to 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.

goeasy Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of 34 cents, compared to a gain of $1.02 in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead - No events scheduled

Featured Earnings

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) (Q3) EPS of $1.15, compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TransDigm Group Inc. (NYSE: TDG) (Q3) EPS of $11.43, compared to $10.47 in the prior-year quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

(Q3) EPS for gain of $1.13, compared to loss of $1.17 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN) (Q3) EPS of 60 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

CAE Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 27 cents, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) (Q3) EPS of 98 cents, compared to $1.19 in the prior-year quarter.

High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) (Q3) EPS of 19 cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (Nov. 6)

Existing Home Sales (Oct.)

Monthly Treasury Balance (Oct.)

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) (Q3) EPS of $4.06, compared to $2.17 in the prior-year quarter

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) (Q3) EPS of 72 cents, compared to 63 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) (Q3) EPS of 22 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Canadian Tire (T.A) (Q3) EPS of $3.81, compared to $3.84 in the prior-year quarter.

AutoCanada Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 56 cents compared to 54 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Endeavour Mining plc (T) (Q3) EPS of 97 cents, compared to $1.25 in the prior-year quarter.

Northland Power Inc (T:NPI) (Q3) EPS for gain of 14 cents, compared to loss of 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

PPI (Oct.)

Featured Earnings - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) (Q2) EPS of 45 cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) (Q3) EPS of 24 cents compared to 59 cents in the prior-year quarter.

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) (Q3) EPS of $3.94, compared to $3.21 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (Sept.) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) declined 1.6% to $91.6 billion in August.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Sept.) Manufacturing sales rose 1.5% in August, primarily on higher sales of primary metals and chemical products. Meanwhile, sales in the transportation equipment subsector posted the largest decline.

New Motor Vehicle Sales (Sept.) There were 174,611 new motor vehicles sold in Canada in August 2026, an increase of 4.9% from the same month one year earlier. In dollar terms, sales increased 8.8% relative to August 2025. Over the same period, the number of new passenger cars sold grew by 14.2%, while the number of new trucks sold increased 3.5%.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Alithya Group Inc (T:ALYA) (Q2) EPS for gain of seven cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of 15 cents, compared to 22 cents in the prior-year quarter.