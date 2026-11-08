Massive Fire Erupts At Plastic Warehouse In Lucknow Village Late Night

Massive Fire Erupts at Plastic Warehouse in Lucknow

A massive fire broke out at a scrap dealer's plastic warehouse in Chhota Devi Kheda village under the jurisdiction of Ashiyana police station in Lucknow, officials said here late Sunday night. Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Details of the Operation

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Suchit Pratap Singh, Fire Station Officer (FSO), Sarojini Nagar, said that the department received the distress call around 9:47 PM. "At 21:47, a caller named Pawan informed us that a fire had broken out in a plastic warehouse and was spreading very rapidly. Taking immediate cognisance of the incident, we dispatched two fire tenders," Singh said.

The official further stated that due to the combustible nature of the plastic materials, the blaze escalated quickly, prompting the deployment of additional units. "Upon arrival, I observed that the fire was extremely intense, with the plastic warehouse burning fiercely. I immediately alerted the control room about the severity of the blaze and requested three additional fire tenders. The fire is currently being brought under control with the help of a total of six fire tenders. There have been no casualties," the FSO added. Further details are awaited.

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