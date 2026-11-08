Fire Incidents Reported Late Sunday Night In Bhubaneswar And Mumbai
Fire Incidents in Bhubaneswar and Mumbai
A fire broke out at the Sericulture Office located in the Sikharchandi area of Bhubaneswar late Sunday night. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, while the extent of property damage is yet to be assessed.
Separate Incident in Mumbai
Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a garage located in Haji Kasam Chawl in the Dongri area of Mumbai late Sunday night. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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