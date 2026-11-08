Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Celebrates Deepawali With Soldiers

CM Dhami Extends Deepawali Greetings to Armed Forces

In a heart-warming gesture, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday halted his convoy upon spotting Army personnel at Garhi Cantt while returning to his official residence in Dehradun, interacting with them and extending his warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister lauded the valour and commitment of the armed forces, stating that citizens across the country are able to celebrate festivals peacefully only because of the tireless vigilance maintained by the soldiers. "To ensure the nation's security, our brave soldiers perform their duties day and night with utmost devotion, dedication, and indomitable courage so that citizens can celebrate their festivals in a safe environment," Dhami said.

Army Sacrifice as Inspiration

The Chief Minister further emphasised that the selfless service rendered by the troops remains a benchmark for patriotic commitment across the country. "Their sacrifice and dedication toward the nation are a source of inspiration for all of us," he added.

Significance of Diwali Celebrations

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other communities across the world. The occasion is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, family gatherings and cultural festivities, symbolising the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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