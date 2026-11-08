MONDAY PANEL: Afghan SIV Security Threat Vetting Failures And The Need For Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies, The Heritage Foundation, & Ben Franklin Fellowship

Washington, D.C., Nov. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afghan SIV Security Threat: Vetting Failures and the Need for Action

Date: Monday, November 9

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bellator Hall, 213 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington, D.C.

RSVP required for in-person attendance.

Livestream: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter

Co-sponsored by: Center for Immigration Studies, Ben Franklin Fellowship, and The Heritage Foundation.

The event will also examine the national security implications of the admission and adequate vetting of Afghans following the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Speakers will focus on the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, which provides visas to Afghans who claim to have worked for, or on behalf of, the U.S. government. Many of the over 70,000 Afghans who have SIVs and green cards will be eligible to apply for naturalization starting in 2027, creating a sense of urgency for re-vetting them.

Experts will discuss reported vetting failures, fraud, and security concerns, including cases involving Afghans arrested in connection with alleged ISIS-inspired terrorist plots and other threats against Americans. They will also address the need to re-examine the vetting of Afghans already admitted and identify policy solutions to prevent future security failures.

This month marks the first anniversary of the terrorist attack near the White House that took the life of West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom and seriously wounded fellow National Guard member Andrew Wolfe. This event will honor and remember both service members, recognize their sacrifice, and pay tribute to the victims of the attack by an Afghan national that brought the consequences of immigration and vetting failures into sharp focus.

CONTACT: Marguerite Telford, Director of Communications Center for Immigration Studies 571-405-8384...