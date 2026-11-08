National Association Of REALTORS® Announces Approval Of Four MLS Policy Recommendations At NAR NXTTM 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Updates strengthen copyright protections, provide greater local flexibility, and support NAR's ongoing efforts to modernize MLS policies

Chicago, Nov. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of REALTORS®' (NAR's) Multiple Listing Issues and Policies Committee today proposed four MLS policy recommendations which were considered and adopted at NAR NXTTM 2026. These changes reflect NAR's broader commitment under the 2026–2028 Strategic Plan to modernize MLS policies and better serve members, consumers, brokers, and the industry.

The four policies focus on strengthening copyright protections for MLS listing content, providing MLSs with greater flexibility to establish local data feed requirements, clarifying permitted uses of MLS data, and updating qualifications for service on NAR's MLS Committee.

The approved recommendations include:

Revision to MLS Policy Statement 7.85 and introduces a new optional MLS policy – Copyright Protection of MLS Data:

Introduces a new optional policy allowing MLSs the discretion to require up to a 50% copyright interest in certain listing content to strengthen copyright enforcement, subject to quarterly copyright registration requirements. MLSs must provide Participants with the right to opt-out of assigning a copyright interest to the MLS. Brokers retain the right to independently use and license their own listing content.

Establishes an optional MLS Policy about MLS Data Feed Services:

Provides MLSs with greater flexibility to establish local eligibility and licensing requirements for data feeds, provided they are reasonable, objective, and applied equally to all participants. Participants retain access to MLS listing information and data feeds of their own listings.

Establishes a new MLS Policy Statement:

Reinforces the fact that the use of MLS data must comply with applicable MLS participation or data licensing agreements and be connected to providing real estate brokerage services, preparing appraisals, or other valuations of real property, helping address concerns around unauthorized use of MLS content.

MLS Committee Qualifications:

Updates the qualification criteria for service on NAR's MLS Committee to better reflect today's MLS environment and ensure the committee continues to benefit from relevant industry expertise and perspectives.

"These updates reflect our commitment to ensuring MLS policies remain relevant, effective, and responsive to the needs of today's real estate industry," said Nykia Wright, CEO of NAR. "In line with our 2026–2028 Strategic Plan and significant member feedback, we will continue working collaboratively with MLSs, brokers, members, and other industry partners to support a clear understanding and implementation of these changes.”

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes-from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation-visit facts.realtor.

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