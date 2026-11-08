Post Marking November 9 Flag Day Shared On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. A post marking November 9 – National Flag Day has been shared on President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.
The post reads:“Today, the Azerbaijani flag is flying in every corner of Azerbaijan! Long live the Azerbaijani flag!”
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