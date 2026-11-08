AVITA Medical To Host Investor Webinar Briefing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH) (“AVITA Medical,” or the“Company”), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, invites shareholders and prospective investors to attend its investor webinar briefing and presentation by Cary Vance, President & Chief Executive Officer, and David O'Toole, Chief Financial Officer, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

The webinar presentation will cover financial and business results from AVITA Medical's recent third-quarter 2026 earnings webcast and will conclude with a Q&A session. Participants are invited to submit their questions via the registration page.

To register for the presentation, please follow this Zoom link:



A replay will be available on the AVITA Medical website, ir.avitamedical.com, following the presentation.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On SkinTM, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx®, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® are CE-marked in Europe, have TGA certification in Australia, and are listed with Medsafe in New Zealand; RECELL is PMDA-approved in Japan.

To learn more, visit

Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

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Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.