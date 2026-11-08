FROM GLOBAL BEAUTY TO BUSINESS PRESTIGE: MISS And Ms GRAND GAIA 2026 LIGHTS UP KUALA LUMPUR IN A SPECTACULAR GALA
Miss n Mrs Grand Gaia Champion 2026
Australia's Jessica Mason crowned Miss Grand Gaia 2026 as international beauty, spectacular visuals and entrepreneurial excellence unite in Kuala Lumpur.Miss Grand Gaia 2026 is more than a celebration of beauty. It is where international elegance, cultural diversity and entrepreneurial ambition come together to create meaningful global connections.” - Miss Grand Gaia 2026 Organising CommitteeKUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA | 4 November 2026 - Beauty took centre stage, cultures came together, and entrepreneurship shared the spotlight as Miss & Ms Grand Gaia 2026 unfolded in Kuala Lumpur on 4 November 2026, presenting an international celebration beyond traditional beauty pageants.
Combining two international beauty competitions, impressive large-screen visual presentations, glamorous evening fashion and an Entrepreneurs Gala Dinner, the event showcased the connection between beauty, creativity, international friendship and business. Against a backdrop of spectacular stage visuals, contestants representing different countries celebrated confidence, individuality and elegance. The crowning moments belonged to Jessica Mason of Australia, Champion of Miss Grand Gaia 2026, and Elayne Chua Yee Leen of Malaysia, Champion of Ms Grand Gaia 2026.
CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY AND EXCELLENCE
The evening recognised outstanding contestants from across the world, celebrating confidence, grace, determination and individuality across both competitions.
MISS GRAND GAIA 2026 - OFFICIAL RESULTS
Champion: Jessica Mason - Australia
1st Runner-Up: Lada - Kazakhstan
2nd Runner-Up: Mariam - Egypt
3rd Runner-Up: Kanako Matsuo - Japan
4th Runner-Up: Lina - Kazakhstan
5th Runner-Up: Linne - Singapore
MRS GRAND GAIA 2026 - OFFICIAL RESULTS
Champion: Elayne Chua Yee Leen - Malaysia
1st Runner-Up: Arrti Borole - India
2nd Runner-Up: Erina Chiba - Japan
The winners represented the international spirit of the event, bringing together different cultures, personalities and aspirations. Their achievements highlighted confidence, ambition and cultural diversity in international beauty competitions.
MORE THAN A PAGEANT: A CELEBRATION OF VISUAL GRANDEUR
Miss & Ms Grand Gaia 2026 elevated the pageant experience through impressive large-screen visual presentations, creating a captivating atmosphere complementing the contestants and entertainment. Spectacular screen displays, glamorous gowns, jewellery and stage presentations contributed to a celebration of fashion, beauty and visual artistry. Every element reflected the ambition to create an international gala rather than an ordinary beauty competition. The evening was not simply about who would wear the crowns. It created a stage where beauty, artistic expression and international connections could shine together.
WHERE GLAMOUR MEETS ENTREPRENEURIAL AMBITION
One distinctive feature was the integration of an Entrepreneurs Gala Dinner. The combination provided a setting where entertainment, professional networking and entrepreneurial interests came together. Miss & Ms Grand Gaia 2026 embraced this spirit by combining international pageantry with business networking. The celebration reflected a broader vision: beauty attracts attention, creativity creates memorable experiences, and entrepreneurship transforms relationships into opportunities.
KUALA LUMPUR IN THE INTERNATIONAL SPOTLIGHT
Kuala Lumpur provided the setting for international beauty, multicultural exchange and business connections. Malaysia's cultural diversity, hospitality and established events industry make the capital an appealing destination for international gatherings. The event demonstrated Kuala Lumpur's potential as a meeting point for international entertainment, fashion, lifestyle and entrepreneurial communities.
BEHIND THE GLAMOUR: CELEBRATING OUR SPONSORS AND PARTNERS
Miss Grand Gaia 2026 acknowledges its 26 sponsors and partners:
1.Kayangan Kegembiraan
2.ILavish Gowns
3.CR Exclusive Jewellery
4.Merkel Clinic
5.Yeast Bistronomy
6.Wen Yuan
7.Atlantis Seafood Restaurant & Bar
8.Pucelle
9.Chef Wan
10 Hotel
11 International Ltd
12
13 Illusion Production
14 Technologies Pte Ltd
15 Media
16 Majesté
17 Taste Création
18 Tian Fitness
19 Event Hall
20 Newtech Construction S/B
21 Make Up
22
23 Lake
24 Harvest
25 21
26
Representing fashion, beauty, jewellery, hospitality, lifestyle, media, production and business, these partners contributed to the collaborative spirit behind Miss Grand Gaia 2026. The organisers express their gratitude to every sponsor and supporting partner for bringing this international celebration to life.
REDEFINING THE MEANING OF THE CROWN
The crowning of Jessica Mason and Elayne Chua Yee Leen marked memorable moments in a celebration extending beyond beauty.
Miss & Ms Grand Gaia 2026 celebrated women embodying confidence, individuality, ambition and courage while promoting international friendship and entrepreneurial connections.
Organizing Committee for Miss Grand Gaia
#MissGrandGaia2026 #MissGrandGaia #JessicaMason #ElayneChuaYeeLeen
Irene Wong
MissGrandGaia
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