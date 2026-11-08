FROM GLOBAL BEAUTY TO BUSINESS PRESTIGE: MISS And Ms GRAND GAIA 2026 LIGHTS UP KUALA LUMPUR IN A SPECTACULAR GALA

Miss n Mrs Grand Gaia Champion 2026

Australia's Jessica Mason crowned Miss Grand Gaia 2026 as international beauty, spectacular visuals and entrepreneurial excellence unite in Kuala Lumpur.

- Miss Grand Gaia 2026 Organising CommitteeKUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA | 4 November 2026 - Beauty took centre stage, cultures came together, and entrepreneurship shared the spotlight as Miss & Ms Grand Gaia 2026 unfolded in Kuala Lumpur on 4 November 2026, presenting an international celebration beyond traditional beauty pageants.Combining two international beauty competitions, impressive large-screen visual presentations, glamorous evening fashion and an Entrepreneurs Gala Dinner, the event showcased the connection between beauty, creativity, international friendship and business. Against a backdrop of spectacular stage visuals, contestants representing different countries celebrated confidence, individuality and elegance. The crowning moments belonged to Jessica Mason of Australia, Champion of Miss Grand Gaia 2026, and Elayne Chua Yee Leen of Malaysia, Champion of Ms Grand Gaia 2026.CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY AND EXCELLENCEThe evening recognised outstanding contestants from across the world, celebrating confidence, grace, determination and individuality across both competitions.MISS GRAND GAIA 2026 - OFFICIAL RESULTSChampion: Jessica Mason - Australia1st Runner-Up: Lada - Kazakhstan2nd Runner-Up: Mariam - Egypt3rd Runner-Up: Kanako Matsuo - Japan4th Runner-Up: Lina - Kazakhstan5th Runner-Up: Linne - SingaporeMRS GRAND GAIA 2026 - OFFICIAL RESULTSChampion: Elayne Chua Yee Leen - Malaysia1st Runner-Up: Arrti Borole - India2nd Runner-Up: Erina Chiba - JapanThe winners represented the international spirit of the event, bringing together different cultures, personalities and aspirations. Their achievements highlighted confidence, ambition and cultural diversity in international beauty competitions.MORE THAN A PAGEANT: A CELEBRATION OF VISUAL GRANDEURMiss & Ms Grand Gaia 2026 elevated the pageant experience through impressive large-screen visual presentations, creating a captivating atmosphere complementing the contestants and entertainment. Spectacular screen displays, glamorous gowns, jewellery and stage presentations contributed to a celebration of fashion, beauty and visual artistry. Every element reflected the ambition to create an international gala rather than an ordinary beauty competition. The evening was not simply about who would wear the crowns. It created a stage where beauty, artistic expression and international connections could shine together.WHERE GLAMOUR MEETS ENTREPRENEURIAL AMBITIONOne distinctive feature was the integration of an Entrepreneurs Gala Dinner. The combination provided a setting where entertainment, professional networking and entrepreneurial interests came together. Miss & Ms Grand Gaia 2026 embraced this spirit by combining international pageantry with business networking. The celebration reflected a broader vision: beauty attracts attention, creativity creates memorable experiences, and entrepreneurship transforms relationships into opportunities.KUALA LUMPUR IN THE INTERNATIONAL SPOTLIGHTKuala Lumpur provided the setting for international beauty, multicultural exchange and business connections. Malaysia's cultural diversity, hospitality and established events industry make the capital an appealing destination for international gatherings. The event demonstrated Kuala Lumpur's potential as a meeting point for international entertainment, fashion, lifestyle and entrepreneurial communities.BEHIND THE GLAMOUR: CELEBRATING OUR SPONSORS AND PARTNERSMiss Grand Gaia 2026 acknowledges its 26 sponsors and partners:1.Kayangan Kegembiraan2.ILavish Gowns3.CR Exclusive Jewellery4.Merkel Clinic5.Yeast Bistronomy6.Wen Yuan7.Atlantis Seafood Restaurant & Bar8.Pucelle9.Chef Wan10 Hotel11 International Ltd1213 Illusion Production14 Technologies Pte Ltd15 Media16 Majesté17 Taste Création18 Tian Fitness19 Event Hall20 Newtech Construction S/B21 Make Up2223 Lake24 Harvest25 2126Representing fashion, beauty, jewellery, hospitality, lifestyle, media, production and business, these partners contributed to the collaborative spirit behind Miss Grand Gaia 2026. The organisers express their gratitude to every sponsor and supporting partner for bringing this international celebration to life.REDEFINING THE MEANING OF THE CROWNThe crowning of Jessica Mason and Elayne Chua Yee Leen marked memorable moments in a celebration extending beyond beauty.Miss & Ms Grand Gaia 2026 celebrated women embodying confidence, individuality, ambition and courage while promoting international friendship and entrepreneurial connections.Organizing Committee for Miss Grand Gaia#MissGrandGaia2026 #MissGrandGaia #JessicaMason #ElayneChuaYeeLeen

Irene Wong

MissGrandGaia

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FROM GLOBAL BEAUTY TO BUSINESS PRESTIGE: MISS and Ms GRAND GAIA 2026 LIGHTS UP KUALA LUMPUR IN A SPECTACULAR GALA News Provided By solomo technologies pte ltd November 08, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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