Ariid Build & Remodel Begins Whole-Home Design-Build Remodel In Gig Harbor, Washington

Conceptual rendering of a guest bathroom in a whole-home design-build remodel in Gig Harbor, Washington, by Ariid Build & Remodel and Ariana Designs & Interiors, practices of ARIID Group.

ARIID Group's construction practice and Ariana Designs & Interiors begin a whole-home Gig Harbor remodel - the full design approved before construction.

- Ariana Adireh Anderson, CEO, principal, and lead designer of ARIID GroupGIG HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GIG HARBOR, Wash. - November 8, 2026 - Ariid Build & Remodel, the design-build construction practice of ARIID Group, is fully building out a whole-home remodel of an established Gig Harbor residence, with ARIID Group's founder and CEO personally heading the construction. The project pairs the firm's construction team with the interior design studio Ariana Designs & Interiors, and follows the practice's standing rule across the Puget Sound region: no demolition starts until the complete design - drawings, materials, selections, and budget - is finished and signed off by the client.Design work is well underway, including space planning across both floors of the home and finishes selected room by room, from the entry and mudroom to the primary suite. Ariana Adireh Anderson is building out the project herself: as founder and CEO of ARIID Group and head of its construction practice, she leads the build hands-on, on site holding every trade accountable for quality, timelines, and execution. Because the design is resolved before construction begins, the client approves the finished home on paper - with materials and costs fixed - before the work starts.“Gig Harbor homeowners expect a certain kind of build - the site, the weather, and the water all shape the decisions,” said Ariana Adireh Anderson, CEO, principal, and lead designer of ARIID Group.“When the design is finished before anyone touches a hammer, the build itself becomes the easy part.”Ariid Build & Remodel documents its design-build process on ariidbuild and on its YouTube channel, Before You Build | ARIID Build & Remodel - including recent episodes such as Before You Pick Quartz Slab: Cambria's Expert Buying Guide.About Ariid Build & RemodelAriid Build & Remodel is the construction practice of ARIID Group, serving homeowners across Washington - including Kirkland, Bellevue, Mercer Island, Gig Harbor, and the greater Eastside - with design-build construction, remodeling, and DADU projects. Design and construction work together under one team, with interior design provided by Ariana Designs & Interiors and furnished-home styling offered through Ariid Home. Learn more at ariidbuild.Media ContactAriana Adireh AndersonARIID Group...425-679-2463

Ariana Adireh Anderson

ARIID Group

425-679-2463

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Ariid Build & Remodel Begins Whole-Home Design-Build Remodel in Gig Harbor, Washington News Provided By Ariana Designs & Interiors November 08, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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