Free Junk Car Value Calculator Puts Common Scrap Cars At $210 To $545

The scrap math behind a junk car value calculator: curb weight divided by 2,000, times the price per ton.

Weight-only scrap car prices by vehicle type at $140 to $200 per ton, October 2026.

Three numbers to check before selling a junk car: scrap value, catalytic converter value and a local yard quote.

How much is my junk car worth? A free scrap car price calculator shows the math by vehicle type, with no phone number or email required.

- Steve Bannen, Junk Car WorthDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most people selling a dead car hear their first price from the person buying it. Junk Car Worth's junk car value calculator gives them a number before that call. An owner picks one of ten vehicle classes, answers a few questions and sees a scrap estimate, with no phone number or email required.The weight-only estimates run from $210 for a compact car to $545 for a full-size SUV, based on $140 to $200 per ton. Most U.S. yards paid in that range for a complete car as of October 2026. iScrap, a crowd-sourced scrap price app, listed a national average of $183.63 per ton on Oct. 23.The question "how much is my junk car worth" has a short answer when the car is old and complete. Divide its curb weight in pounds by 2,000 and multiply by the yard's price per ton. A 3,350-pound midsize sedan comes to about $235 to $335. A 4,700-pound full-size pickup comes to about $329 to $470. Yards pay less when the catalytic converter or major parts are gone.The calculator can't see a car's mileage, exact weight, local yard prices or parts demand, and the site tells readers to treat the result as a starting point. Online buyers such as Peddle and CarBrain also price parts and resale, so a newer or running car can beat the scrap figure. CarBrain says sellers should expect $250 to $750 on average. Junk Car Worth suggests getting one yard quote and two online offers for the same car, then taking the highest one that includes free towing.The converter is the one part many owners try to price on its own. RecycleFind's catalytic converter value tool gives a range based on make and vehicle type. RecycleFind estimates that most used converters bring $90 to $550 and that hybrid units can top $1,000. An owner who sells the converter first should expect a lower quote on the rest of the car.Owners who would rather deal with a yard in person can search the Junkyards Finder directory, which listed 1,874 junkyards and salvage yards in Texas, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina and Colorado as of Nov. 6. Of those, 937 buy junk cars and 186 are u-pull yards. Yard pages show gate fees, hours and tool rules where the site has them, and the site says it has phoned more than 1,000 yards to confirm its listings.About the sitesJunk Car Worth publishes free guides in English and Spanish for people selling junk, wrecked or non-running cars. It earns a commission when readers request an offer or sell a car through its Peddle and CarBrain links. RecycleFind lists local recycling centers, scrap yards and transfer stations and offers free scrap value tools. Junkyards Finder lists junkyards and salvage yards, and no yard pays to be listed or to rank higher. The three sites share a publisher.

Steve Bannen

Junk Car Worth

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Free Junk Car Value Calculator Puts Common Scrap Cars at $210 to $545 News Provided By Special Needs Care Network November 08, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Environment, Manufacturing



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