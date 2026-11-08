The American Pakistan Foundation (APF) Announces 2026 Rising Stars In Artificial Intelligence

Meet our Rising Stars in AI!

APF Rising Stars in Artificial Intelligence 2026 celebrates the achievements of Pakistani-American women driving innovation and advancing responsible AI.

- Syra Madad, APF Board MemberNJ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Pakistan Foundation (APF) proudly announces its Rising Stars in Artificial Intelligence 2026 List, recognizing outstanding Pakistani-American women who are making significant contributions to one of the world's most rapidly evolving fields.This year's theme,“Rising Stars in Artificial Intelligence,” celebrates women at the forefront of technological innovation, research, entrepreneurship, and AI policy. From developing groundbreaking applications to advancing ethical AI and expanding access to emerging technologies, these leaders are helping shape how artificial intelligence transforms industries, communities, and everyday life.The 2026 honorees represent diverse areas of expertise across the AI landscape, demonstrating the growing influence of Pakistani-American women in technology and innovation. The selected honorees represent a range of disciplines, including machine learning, AI research, entrepreneurship, responsible AI, technology policy, and applied artificial intelligence. APF will feature interviews and individual spotlights throughout the year, highlighting the honorees' achievements, professional journeys, and contributions to advancing innovation and inclusion in AI.This Year's Rising Stars in Artificial Intelligence Are:1.Anusha Syed, AI-Native QA Engineer II – Sirius XM2.Dr. Iemaan Rana, Transitional Year Resident – Saint Agnes Medical Center3.Rida Karim, ChatGPT Product Lab Tester - OpenAI4.Maliha Arif, Senior Software Engineer - Qualcomm5.Nadia Hansen, Global GTM AI Strategist - SalesforceBreaking Barriers and Building the Future of AIAs artificial intelligence continues to reshape economies, industries, and societies, ensuring that women have a meaningful role in developing and governing these technologies has never been more important.Through the Rising Stars program, APF seeks to elevate the achievements of Pakistani-American women who are not only contributing to technological progress but also challenging barriers, creating opportunities, and encouraging greater representation in the field.By sharing their stories and connecting them with APF's broader network of professionals, mentors, and community leaders, the initiative aims to inspire more young women to pursue careers in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.About the APF Rising Stars ProgramThe APF Rising Stars Program recognizes exceptional Pakistani-American women whose leadership, achievements, and contributions are making a meaningful difference across professional fields.Each year, the program highlights women working in a selected sector, celebrating their accomplishments while fostering mentorship, professional connections, and greater visibility for their work.Through this initiative, APF seeks to inspire future generations of Pakistani-American women to pursue their ambitions, break barriers, and become leaders in their respective fields.About the American Pakistan Foundation (APF)The American Pakistan Foundation (APF) was founded in 2009 by members of the Pakistani-American community to build lasting bridges between Pakistan and the United States. As a pioneering 501(c)(3) organization, APF fosters cultural, professional, and intellectual exchange through programs such as the UN Initiative, Leadership Council, Get Out The Vote (GOTV), APF Fellowships, and APF One Mentorship Platform.APF's initiatives strengthen civic engagement, professional leadership, and collaboration across sectors, empowering the next generation of Pakistani Americans.Through its partnerships and initiatives, APF continues to highlight the contributions of the Pakistani-American community and advance mutual understanding between the United States and Pakistan.For more information, visit .

Maha Butt

American Pakistan Foundation

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The American Pakistan Foundation (APF) Announces 2026 Rising Stars in Artificial Intelligence News Provided By American Pakistan Foundation November 08, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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