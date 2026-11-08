The Epoch Times Marks 26 Years Since Its Founding In New York

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The nonprofit newsroom, which says it publishes in 22 languages across 35 countries, has drawn national journalism awards for its feature and investigative work

- The Epoch Times, CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Epoch Times this year marks 26 years since its founding, reaching the milestone as a nonprofit news organization whose U.S. news coverage spans domestic policy, judicial developments, border security, and social affairs.A group of Chinese Americans began publishing the newspaper in Chinese in the United States in 2000. Its first English-language edition went online in 2003, followed by a print edition in 2004. The Epoch Times says it now publishes in 22 languages across 35 countries and operates news centers in 14 U.S. cities, six Canadian cities, and locations across Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Latin America.The organization is registered as a nonprofit and says its funding model shapes its editorial approach. According to its published accounts, more than 90 percent of its revenue is generated through news subscriptions rather than advertising, an arrangement it says keeps it accountable to readers rather than to political, corporate, or outside interests.Its journalists have been recognized in recent national competitions. Natasha Holt, Nanette Holt, and Richard Moore won the Travel Journalism category of the Society of Professional Journalists' 2024 Sigma Delta Chi Awards for“Pony round-up in Virginia captures hearts of horse lovers for 100 years.” Reporter Eva Fu received a 2025 Wilbur Award from the Religion Communicators Council for“Killing the Faithful for Organs: The Brutal Secret Beijing Doesn't Want Exposed.”Alongside its news desks, The Epoch Times publishes health and wellness reporting through Epoch Health, video programming and documentaries through EpochTV, and a games section, giving subscribers one platform for current affairs and everyday reading.About The Epoch TimesThe Epoch Times was founded in 2000 by a group of Chinese Americans publishing in the Chinese language in the United States, with English editions following online in 2003 and in print in 2004. It is an independent nonprofit media organization headquartered in New York, and says it publishes in 22 languages across 35 countries. Its coverage includes U.S. and international news, public policy, social affairs, health, and entertainment.

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

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The Epoch Times Marks 26 Years Since Its Founding in New York News Provided By Mehrana Agency November 08, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



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