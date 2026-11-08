Massive Fire Breaks Out At Raheja Garden Complex In Thane Maharashtra

Fire Incident at Raheja Garden Complex

A massive fire broke out across the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors of the Raheja Garden residential complex in Thane, officials said here late Sunday night. Upon receiving alerts, multiple fire tenders and rescue personnel rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames and evacuate residents. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation and supervise emergency operations.

Fire Reported at Navi Mumbai Shopping Centre

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, another fire erupted at the Turbhe Shopping Centre located in Sector 21. Firefighting units were promptly dispatched to the spot, and efforts are underway to contain the blaze. The cause of both fires is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been officially confirmed so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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