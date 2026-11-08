Provoke Media Extends Africa, ANZ, MENAT SABRE Deadline Until November 20
(MENAFN- PRovoke) PRovoke Media has extended the final deadline for its African, Australia & New Zealand, and Middle East, North Africa & Turkey SABRE Awards-the first three competitions in PRovoke's 2027 SABRE competition, which seeks to identify the best public relations campaigns in the world-until November 20.
The deadlines for all three awards competitions-which recognize the best public relations campaigns from their respective regions from the past 12 months-come at the request of several agencies following the late deadline on Friday November 6. There will be no additional late fee for entries received between now and the final deadline.
The African SABRE Awards, conducted in partnership with the he Public Relations & Communications Association, has a jury of esteemed professionals from across the region. Agencies, corporations and nonprofits can enter their best work from the past 12 months (from October 2025 to November 2027) here.
The MENAT region SABRE competition, now in its second year, welcomes work in categories ranging from capital markets communications to consumer marketing, in sectors from technology to travel and leisure. Entries can be submitted here.
The Australia & New Zealand competition, which is making its debut this year, has also assembled a jury of top-class professionals from agency and client-side roles. Entries can be submitted here.
The deadlines for all three awards competitions-which recognize the best public relations campaigns from their respective regions from the past 12 months-come at the request of several agencies following the late deadline on Friday November 6. There will be no additional late fee for entries received between now and the final deadline.
The African SABRE Awards, conducted in partnership with the he Public Relations & Communications Association, has a jury of esteemed professionals from across the region. Agencies, corporations and nonprofits can enter their best work from the past 12 months (from October 2025 to November 2027) here.
The MENAT region SABRE competition, now in its second year, welcomes work in categories ranging from capital markets communications to consumer marketing, in sectors from technology to travel and leisure. Entries can be submitted here.
The Australia & New Zealand competition, which is making its debut this year, has also assembled a jury of top-class professionals from agency and client-side roles. Entries can be submitted here.
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