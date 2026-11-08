Matt Mcdonald
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor of International Relations, The University of Queensland
Matt McDonald is a Professor of International Relations at the University of Queensland. He works on climate politics, security theory and Australian foreign policy.Experience
- 2010–present Professor, University of Queensland
- 2003 University of Queensland, Political Science and International Studies
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