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Matt Mcdonald


Date: 2026-11-08 03:15:13

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of International Relations, The University of Queensland
Profile Articles

Matt McDonald is a Professor of International Relations at the University of Queensland. He works on climate politics, security theory and Australian foreign policy.

Experience
  • 2010–present Professor, University of Queensland
Education
  • 2003 University of Queensland, Political Science and International Studies

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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