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Cally Jetta


Date: 2026-11-08 03:15:12

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor; School of Education, Curtin University
Profile Articles

PhD completed 2023, awarded excellence in higher degree research, UniSQ
Secondary Teaching and Australian Indigenous Studies, with First Class Honours, Murdoch University, WA, 2008
TedX Perth Talk 'Australia, we need to talk'.
Co-Admin of 'Connecting with Country' education and culture Facebook page.

Experience
  • –present Course examiner and lecturer; College for First Nations, University of Southern Queensland
Education
  • 2008 Murdoch University, BA Secondary Teaching and Australian Indigenous Studies with 1st Class Honours;

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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