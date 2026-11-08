Cally Jetta

PhD completed 2023, awarded excellence in higher degree research, UniSQ Secondary Teaching and Australian Indigenous Studies, with First Class Honours, Murdoch University, WA, 2008 TedX Perth Talk 'Australia, we need to talk'. Co-Admin of 'Connecting with Country' education and culture Facebook page.

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