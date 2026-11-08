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Trump Vows America Will Return 'Stronger Than Ever'


Date: 2026-11-08 03:15:00

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump has vowed that the United States will return "stronger than ever," despite what he described as a major setback following the latest elections.

"America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election - Even the Stock Market, which has been a "ROCKETSHIP" under "TRUMP," took a one day, 3 Trillion Dollar loss," he wrote on his Truth Social account.

"But have no fear. We will be back, bigger and stronger than ever before," Trump added.

The remarks came days after Republicans suffered a major setback in the November 3 midterm elections, with Democrats making significant gains across the country and taking control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

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