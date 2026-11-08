Iran's Hormuz Proposal Remains Valid, Araghchi Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran's two-day proposal to the United States concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remains on the table, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated.

In a post on the social media platform X, Araghchi noted that Washington would see the consequences if it agreed to Tehran's demands, including a halt to hostilities on all fronts.

"American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own. Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell," the minister wrote.

On November 1, Araghchi said consultations with mediators were continuing over a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but no final agreement had been reached.