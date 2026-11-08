Two Rescuers Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Komyshuvakha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SES reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

During the second strike, an enemy drone hit a fire and rescue vehicle, injuring the driver and damaging the vehicle.

About an hour later, while the rescuers were transporting the damaged vehicle, Russian forces launched a third strike. Another rescue vehicle driver was injured in this targeted attack, and the vehicle sustained further damage.

Both injured rescuers are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Airstrike on underground school in: 29 of 55 victims identified

As Ukrinform reported, on November 2, Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a school that was being used for humanitarian purposes. At least 55 people were killed in the Russian attack.

Search and rescue operations have been underway for the seventh consecutive day. Forty-five people are listed as missing.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine